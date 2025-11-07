Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 48,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 146% compared to the average volume of 19,639 call options.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 3.3%

NAK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,577. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 23.9% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,469,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 202,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

