Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Critical Review

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Privia Health Group and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 1 2 12 0 2.73 Veeva Systems 2 7 17 0 2.58

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Veeva Systems has a consensus target price of $307.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Privia Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.5% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Privia Health Group and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group 0.78% 2.13% 1.25% Veeva Systems 27.29% 13.72% 11.23%

Risk and Volatility

Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Veeva Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.74 billion 1.66 $14.39 million $0.11 213.68 Veeva Systems $2.97 billion 15.98 $714.14 million $4.87 59.44

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group. Veeva Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Privia Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Privia Health Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.