Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 6.9%

NASDAQ MNST traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,533. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,929,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,004,000 after buying an additional 900,479 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,847,000 after acquiring an additional 385,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,292,000 after purchasing an additional 742,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,001,000 after buying an additional 1,829,064 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

