Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of MNST stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,626,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,533. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

