Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.0%

BPYPO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

