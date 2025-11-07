Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.0%
BPYPO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AI Trade Over? Datadog Results Say It’s Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.