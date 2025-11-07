RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

RB Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. RB Global has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RB Global to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.18. 827,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. RB Global has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in RB Global by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

