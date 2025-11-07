First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,800. The company has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

