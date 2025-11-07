Xerox Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

XRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 571,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

