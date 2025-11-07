Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.591 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 59.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th. This is a 9.4% increase from Dominion Income Trust 1’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.
Dominion Income Trust 1 Stock Performance
About Dominion Income Trust 1
Listed investment trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Income Trust 1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- SoundHound Beat Earnings & Dropped—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AI Trade Over? Datadog Results Say It’s Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Income Trust 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Income Trust 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.