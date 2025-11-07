Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for CFG Q2 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 995,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.24.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

