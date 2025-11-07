Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $166.92.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

