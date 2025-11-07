Q4 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Issued By Cormark (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.64 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.88.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE:GSY traded down C$5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$128.92. 112,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,031. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$128.70 and a 12 month high of C$216.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$179.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$173.35.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.

Featured Stories

