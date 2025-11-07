Q1 Earnings Estimate for Lumentum Issued By B. Riley

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Lumentum Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of LITE traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.12. 3,257,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,661. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,389.20. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $391,378.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

