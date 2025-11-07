FY2026 EPS Estimates for EVTL Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vertical Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

EVTL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 1,189,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,537. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 630,778 shares during the period. Inherent Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 429.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

