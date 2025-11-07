FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Issued By Desjardins

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,037. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

