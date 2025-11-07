McKesson FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $38.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $38.35. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $44.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $49.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $56.46 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $855.69. 163,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $867.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

