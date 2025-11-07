Pharming Group FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PHAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PHAR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 0.03. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

