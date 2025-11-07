Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.