OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $594.0 million-$596.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.0 million. OneStream also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

NASDAQ:OS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. 2,144,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.10. OneStream has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,336.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,905,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 136.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 192,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the second quarter worth $5,164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in OneStream by 72.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its position in OneStream by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

