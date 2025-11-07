Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.23 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23, FiscalAI reports. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.4%

DUOL stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $191.04. 2,135,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.44.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 105.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,249,000 after buying an additional 213,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 74.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after buying an additional 77,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.58.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

