MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $175.68 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
MGEE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,200. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.81.
MGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $530,560.07. This trade represents a 8.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
