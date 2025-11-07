Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citizens Jmp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AORT. JMP Securities increased their price target on Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Get Artivion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,618. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Artivion news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $801,164.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,084. The trade was a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Artivion by 27.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Artivion in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.