Wedbush Weighs in on Ringcentral’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Ringcentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Ringcentral’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ringcentral’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Ringcentral Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE RNG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,077. Ringcentral has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,358,681.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $32,240.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,362.34. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,430 shares of company stock worth $2,291,052 over the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ringcentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,823,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,082,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the first quarter worth approximately $45,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,719,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,741,000 after buying an additional 249,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,728,000 after buying an additional 351,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

