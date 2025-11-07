William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 417,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,134. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,213.12. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

