FY2026 EPS Estimates for ZVRA Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZVRA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

ZVRA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 740,584 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 649,495 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,370 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,213.12. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Bode purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.