Brokers Issue Forecasts for 8X8’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.49.

NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 136,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,808. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 35.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 72.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 46.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

