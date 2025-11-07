FY2026 Earnings Estimate for RIGL Issued By HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.78. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 216,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,687. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $630.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

