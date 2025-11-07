Q3 Earnings Estimate for CMCO Issued By DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 168,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

