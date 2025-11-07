FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Raised by Desjardins

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

LUN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.62. The company had a trading volume of 691,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,894. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$24.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

