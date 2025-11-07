Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on ThredUp FY2026 Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP remained flat at $7.87 during trading hours on Friday. 383,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $969.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ThredUp by 122.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 306,572 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,269,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 630,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In related news, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 368,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. The trade was a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

