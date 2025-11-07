HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for CervoMed Q2 Earnings

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CervoMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRVO. Zacks Research lowered CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on CervoMed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

CervoMed Price Performance

CRVO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.89.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth $7,898,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

See Also

