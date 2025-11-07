Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $51.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

