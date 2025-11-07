Reviewing Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) and Its Rivals

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) is one of 618 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silexion Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A -$16.44 million -0.01 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors $953.09 million -$45.98 million 13.77

Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -355.74% Silexion Therapeutics Competitors -1,441.95% -644.91% -28.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors 5364 11958 37262 1123 2.61

Silexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,642.23%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 69.51%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics rivals beat Silexion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

