Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 165,744 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,744 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.4% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $101,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP grew its position in Tesla by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.27, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

