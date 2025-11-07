Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 576 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $368.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

