Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Financial Contrast

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 36.83% 11.13% 4.83% Investcorp Credit Management BDC 38.05% 5.59% 2.07%

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.8% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Investcorp Credit Management BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.09 $116.32 million $1.53 9.16 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $23.88 million 1.66 $7.79 million $0.54 5.08

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Investcorp Credit Management BDC on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million to $25 million in companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million with EBITDA at least $15 million.

