Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $70.41. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $71.6260, with a volume of 9,085 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $459,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at $805,194.20. This trade represents a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

