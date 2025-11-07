Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.07. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $4.0450, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of -0.17.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

About Studio City Ih

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

