Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.53, but opened at $59.37. Red Violet shares last traded at $58.0970, with a volume of 3,528 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Red Violet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Red Violet by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Red Violet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

