Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.55. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.5625, with a volume of 10,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

