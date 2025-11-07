Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $1.98. Galiano Gold shares last traded at $2.1350, with a volume of 885,382 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 9.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 177.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

