Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $10.75. Recruit shares last traded at $10.9150, with a volume of 104,324 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Recruit Trading Up 8.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

