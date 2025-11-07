Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Asahi Glass Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

About Asahi Glass

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

