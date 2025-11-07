Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.7240, with a volume of 70077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,531,239.27. This trade represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus acquired 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,878.87. This represents a 11.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 184.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

