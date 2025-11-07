Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $31.0590, with a volume of 43958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Valvoline Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,769,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,973 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,734,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Valvoline by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 966,500 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

