Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 2510696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BULL. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Webull in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Webull in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Webull to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Webull during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Webull during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Webull in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

