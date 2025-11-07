Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

