What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for UBER Q1 Earnings?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 2,900,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,653,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.