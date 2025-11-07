4,309 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $53.38 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

