Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OBDC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 1,702,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,445. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.89%.The firm had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

